Mokena-based Dittos Farms provides Chicagoland with organic vertical farmed produce

You've heard of farming, but what about hydroponic farming? A Mokena-based farm is tackling this new way to farm produce.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A farmer in south suburban Mokena is on a mission to increase access to fresh produce. He's growing lush greens, herbs and vegetables without soil, fertilizer or even sunlight.

It's a process called hydroponic farming, and it's happening right here in the Chicagoland area.

Derek Drake and Brad Schiever, co-founders of Dittos Foods, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about this new way of farming.

Drake said Dittos produce is farmed without any pesticides or herbicides. He grows it all locally.

Schiever said the farm grows about three acres of vegetables a year, and since it's indoors, winter does not affect the growing season.

On top of their growing process, Dittos Foods is also available for purchase at Chicagoland grocery stores, and those outside Chicago can also purchase seedling starters to start growing hydroponic plants.

Anyone with questions or more information can get more information at dittofoods.com.