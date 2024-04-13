Students playing 'senior assassins' water gun game leads to large police response in Schaumburg

Teens playing game cause crash in Itasca; CCL holder mistakes water guns for real threat in Gurnee

Teen students playing the 'senior assassins' water gun game led to a large police response at a parking garage in Schaumburg this week, police said.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Another suburban police department has issued warning about a game being played by high school students.

"Senior Assassins" involves teens ambushing each other in public places with water guns.

Police in Schaumburg say there was a large police response to a parking garage this week because teens were using water squirt guns that looked like real guns.

Police said that type of activity could lead to criminal charges.

Earlier this week, there was a rollover crash in Itasca that police said was caused by two students playing the game.

No one was seriously hurt. The teens involved were cited.

The crash comes as other suburban police departments have issued warnings about the viral game leading to dangerous situations.

On Tuesday, a group of seniors wearing ski masks went into a restaurant with water guns that looked like firearms, according to the Gurnee Police Department.

The high school seniors were targeting other students who were eating and tried to spray them with water. An employee at the Point Pancake House at Skokie Highway and Riverside Drive told ABC7 a concealed carry license-holder was in the restaurant at the time and mistook the situation for a genuine threat.

"It's my understanding that he was in the process of pulling out the weapon, and it was displayed," said Gurnee Det. Shawn Gaylor.

Nobody was injured, but police warn the situation could have escalated quickly.

Arlington Heights, Bartlett, St. Charles police and Homewood School District 153 were among other groups to also issue warnings.

The "senior assassins" game has gone viral across the country on social media. In the game, players get assigned a random target they must "tag" with a water gun.

At times, rules specify teams can't play the game during school hours or on school property, Arlington Heights police said.