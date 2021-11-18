Author talks takeaways from 'The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,' her book about slavery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's being called a revealing vision of the American past and present."The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" is a book that focuses on the arrival of enslaved people from Africa to Virginia.Nikole Hannah-Jones, the author, joined ABC7 to discuss her book.She talked about why she turned the story, originally published in a magazine, into a book. Hannah-Jones also spoke about what readers can learn from her book about slavery that they do not already know. She even told ABC7 what she hopes those who have finished the last page of her novel will take with them afterward.