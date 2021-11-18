books

Author talks takeaways from 'The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,' her book about slavery

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Author talks 'The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story' takeaways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's being called a revealing vision of the American past and present.

"The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" is a book that focuses on the arrival of enslaved people from Africa to Virginia.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the author, joined ABC7 to discuss her book.

She talked about why she turned the story, originally published in a magazine, into a book. Hannah-Jones also spoke about what readers can learn from her book about slavery that they do not already know. She even told ABC7 what she hopes those who have finished the last page of her novel will take with them afterward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopbooksslaveryhistory
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOOKS
Oak Park grandma writes book for grandson, Latino community
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
Should grandparents get paid for babysitting grandkids?
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News