Chicago Bears to take on Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football on ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been a rough season, but the Chicago Bears will have a chance to change the narrative on prime time TV on Monday Night Football.

The Bears who are 3-8, face off against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears have lost five in a row to Minnesota.

ABC7 Chicago presents Bears pregame special, 'Monday Night Monsters'

The Bears are trying to win their first divisional game since Matt Eberflus took over as head coach prior to last season.

They're also trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Detroit when they blew a 12 point lead in the final four minutes.

"It's a big game, right," Eberflus said. "I mean the next game is always the biggest game and the guys are excited about playing on Monday night. They're always big."

Meanwhile, Justin Fields is back for his second game since his thumb injury but the Bears announced Sunday that starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, running back D'Onta Foreman and swing tackle Larry Borom will all miss the game.

Meanwhile, the Vikings will be fired up at home since they remain in the playoff hunt despite playing without their starting quarterback...kirk cousins who is out for the year with an injury.

And make plans now to watch the Bears and Vikings on ABC7 Monday night.

Ryan Chiaverini and Dionne Miller will get you ready with our Monday Night Monsters pregame show at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.