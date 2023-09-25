'Dancing with the Stars' hosts Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough talk about new season

What time does DWTS start? There's a new Dancing with the Stars cast, including hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Dancing with the Stars" is back on ABC starting Tuesday night, with a new cast of celebrities and hosting team!

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough talked about what fans can look forward to in the new season.

"We've got a great list of celebrities, wonderful stories. I can't wait to see how they're going to get on, on the dance floor," Ribeiro said.

"It's sort of like back to the roots. We're back on ABC. I'm back. It feels nostalgic. I've been here for a long time," Hough said.

Both Hough and Ribeiro have been where these teams are, and shared what kind of advice they can offer the teams.

"Your authenticity is your super power, so the more that you can be vulnerable, and share and be open. It's not always the most technical dancer who wins this show. It's the person who shows their heart, show their story, shows their struggles and takes us on the journey with them," Hough said. "It's not about being perfect. It's not about being the best. It's about being fully and authentically you."

"Just be you, be raw, be open. Let them in. Let the audience feel and see you, as who you are and fully let them in," Ribeiro said.

"If you're having fun we're having fun, we're having fun with you, absolutely," Hough added.

Chicago had a winner recently, Iman Shumpert, and the city is a big supporter of the show.

"Well, listen, get up off the lake, I know it's the Windy City, so go inside, every Tuesday night, throw on ABC, and watch this great show," Ribeiro said.

"I want to do this forever," Hough said.

"I've already signed up forever," Ribeiro laughed.

The new season of "Dancing with the Stars" will premiere Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PST/7 p.m. CDT/8 p.m. EST/ on ABC. It will also stream on Disney+ and on Hulu the next day.