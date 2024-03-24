WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Boy shot, killed in Whiting, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 24, 2024 7:32PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- A boy was shot and killed in Northwest Indiana, police said.

A juvenile male was discovered with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue in Whiting, Indiana, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Whiting police did not provide further details on when the shooting happened or any further details surrounding the shooting.

The boy's age and name were not immediately known.

SEE ALSO | Human skull found at Whiting BP oil refinery, East Chicago police say

No further details were available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for future updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW