Boy shot, killed in Whiting, police say

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- A boy was shot and killed in Northwest Indiana, police said.

A juvenile male was discovered with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue in Whiting, Indiana, police said.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Whiting police did not provide further details on when the shooting happened or any further details surrounding the shooting.

The boy's age and name were not immediately known.

No further details were available.

