Shuttered Whole Foods store to reopen as Save-A-Lot in Englewood

A shuttered South Side Whole Foods store in Englewood, Chicago will reopen as a Save-A-Lot on 63rd Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A old Whole Foods store that closed last year on Chicago's South Side is reopening as a "Save-A-Lot."

As of this month, the Englewood store's lease is held by Yellow Banana, a company which operates several other stores in the Chicago area.

Some Englewood community leaders have expressed frustration that Whole Foods is being replaced with what they said is a lower brand of store.

The 63rd Street grocery store first opened in 2016 in what was once a food desert, promising to bring healthier food choices to the area.

