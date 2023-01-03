Chicago police order Wicker Park bar to close after nearby shooting injures 3

The Chicago Police Department ordered DSTRKT Bar & Grill on North Milwaukee Avenue to close after a Wicker Park shooting nearby.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has ordered a Northwest Side bar to close because it has been deemed a public safety threat.

DSTRKT Bar & Grill is located on North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park. A gunman shot three men, leaving two critically hurt, in the nearby 1400 block of North Honore around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The owner of the bar can appeal the closure order and demand a hearing before Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

