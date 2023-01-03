Chicago police order Wicker Park bar to close after nearby shooting injures 3

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has ordered a Northwest Side bar to close because it has been deemed a public safety threat.
DSTRKT Bar & Grill is located on North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park. A gunman shot three men, leaving two critically hurt, in the nearby 1400 block of North Honore around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The owner of the bar can appeal the closure order and demand a hearing before Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
