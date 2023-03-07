One person was killed after a pickup truck and passenger vehicle crashed on Route 113 near Bauer Road in Will County, officials said.

1 killed in fiery crash in Will County, officials say

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash in Will County on Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened just south of Wilmington on Route 113 near Bauer Road, officials said. The crash involved two vehicles, a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, which were fully engulfed in flames after the collision.

SEE ALSO | 2 Chicago police officers injured in crash on Near South Side: investigators

Emergency crews were still on the scene at 6 a.m., and Route 113 is closed between Irish Lane and Bauer Road while officials investigate.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.