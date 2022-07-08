donations

Willie Wilson free gas: Giveaway locations announced as part of $2M fill-up, food donation

As gas prices remain high, the Chicago mayoral candidate is again giving out free fill-ups
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police are coordinating with mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson for another gas giveaway at 10 locations Saturday.

Wilson announced last month he was donating $2 million in gas and food to assist with rising prices.

On June 29, he gave away $80,000 in groceries to Chicago residents. Shoppers each got $25 each until the $80,000 was spent.

Saturday's promotion is for a full tank of regular gas, and participating stations will have an allotted $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.

OEMC and CPD will be working to mitigate traffic and ensure public safety during the event.

The public is urged to seek alternate routes in the area around participating locations.

The event starts at 7 a.m.

There will be one entry and exit point at each station, with volunteers along with a site leader providing direction. Instructions for lining up will be provided at each site.

Each station can expect up to 200 cars, and the event will likely last three to four hours.

No gas cans or other containers are allowed.

Participating locations:

- Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.; stage south on Michigan Avenue, west onto 55th Street; enter from 55th and exit north on Wabash Avenue
- Mobil at 850 E. 63rd St.; stage west on 63rd Street; exit west on 63rd Street
- Super Save at 11100 S. State St.; stage south on State; enter on state, exit south on state
- Citgo at 2801 W. 59th St.; stage east on 59th; enter on 59th; exit south on California Avenue

- Citgo at 3820 S. Archer Ave.; stage south on Archer; enter on Archer; exit south on Archer
- BP at 101 N. Western Ave.; stage north on Western; enter on Western; exit west on Washington Street
- Citgo at 1745 W. Foster Ave.; stage north on Ravenswood Avenue; enter on Ravenswood; exit north on Foster Avenue
- Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.; stage north on Halsted; enter on Halsted; exit east on 99th Street
- Amoco at 7201 N. Clark St.; stage west on Touhy Avenue; enter on Touhy; exit north on Clark Street
- BP at 5071 W. Fullerton Ave.; stage west on Fullerton; enter on Fullerton; exit north on Lavergne Avenue

