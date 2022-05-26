Willie Wilson gas giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate giving away discounts for seniors

Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson will be picking up the tab for some gasoline Thursday.Seniors will get discounts at 15 gas stations in the city and suburbs. Cars have been seen lining up at some stations as early as 5 a.m.He said 15 stations will lower their prices to $2 a gallon.On Wednesday, Wilson partnered with 29 grocery stores to hand out $25 gift cards to customers.The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski RoadSuper Save at 11100 S. State St.Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.BP at 3101 S. King Dr.BP at 5949 W. Higgins RoadGulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in EvanstonSuper Save at 101 W. Madison St. in MaywoodPhillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller ParkShell at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak ParkShell at 5201 W. Cermak Road in Cicero