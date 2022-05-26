free stuff

Willie Wilson gas giveaway: Chicago mayoral candidate giving away discounts for seniors

As Illinois gas prices surge, 1 mayoral candidate said he wants to help
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Willie Wilson, Chicago mayoral candidate, hosting another giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson will be picking up the tab for some gasoline Thursday.

Seniors will get discounts at 15 gas stations in the city and suburbs. Cars have been seen lining up at some stations as early as 5 a.m.

SEE MORE: Willie Wilson hosts gas giveaway for 3rd time in Chicago, suburbs

He said 15 stations will lower their prices to $2 a gallon.

On Wednesday, Wilson partnered with 29 grocery stores to hand out $25 gift cards to customers.

The gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. Thursday at these locations:

Chicago


Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road

Super Save at 11100 S. State St.

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

BP at 6308 N. Central Ave.

Mobil at 3201 N. Harlem Ave.

BP at 3101 S. King Dr.

BP at 5949 W. Higgins Road

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.

Suburbs


Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston

Super Save at 101 W. Madison St. in Maywood
Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park

Shell at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park

Shell at 5201 W. Cermak Road in Cicero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopevanstonmaywoodschiller parkoak parkcicerogas priceschicago mayor electionfree stuff
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF
Willie Wilson, Chicago mayoral candidate, hosting giveaway
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Work downtown? Here's how to win prizes during Chicago Returns Week
Willie Wilson hosts 3rd free gas event
TOP STORIES
More Chicago neighborhoods, businesses want private security
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Best, worst times to travel this Chicago Memorial Day weekend
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
Woman in her 90s rescued from La Grange house fire
Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street: source
Vigil held for 19 children, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting
Show More
Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home, police say
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain, storms Thursday
IDPH reports 9 possible cases of hepatitis in kids
Teen athlete starts lip gloss business 'for all skin types'
LIVE RADAR: Storms prompt tornado warnings; funnel cloud spotted
More TOP STORIES News