DuPage County home invasion suspect beat victim, later returned with knife, police say

DuPage County Sheriff's Office hoping to ID man who targeted same home twice

An unincorporated Willowbrook home invasion suspect beat a Timberlake subdivision victim last month, and later tried to break in with a knife.

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. -- The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who broke into a west suburban home and punched someone inside last month, before returning with a knife and trying to break in again early Thursday morning.

The man was caught on surveillance video early Thursday, in the second part of a terrifying ordeal for an unincorporated Willowbrook family in the Timberlake subdivision.

The family, who did not want to be identified for their safety, said, after the first attack, they increased security at their home.

And they felt lucky on Thursday that the suspect was not able to get inside.

On doorbell camera video, the masked man can be seen walking up to the home early Thursday morning with a knife, as the family was sleeping inside.

He's seen trying to open the front door, but runs away.

Last month, the suspect got into the home through a window.

The family found the home invader in the dining room area.

Investigators said the suspect tried to leave through the front door, after one of the residents unlocked it. He wasn't able to open it, so he ran through the kitchen.

That's when the suspect punched another resident multiple times in the head, before running out the garage door.

The sheriff's office is hoping someone may be able to identify the person responsible.

Police say the suspect is between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, has a medium build and was wearing dark clothing and a mask.

The family member who was injured back in December said he is doing OK.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police.