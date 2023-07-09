Country concerts Chicago: Windy City Smokeout 2023 bringing barbecue, beats to United Center

Windy City Smokeout tickets are still available. The country music and barbecue event takes place next weekend at United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation's premier outdoor country music and barbecue festival returns to Chicago's United Center next weekend.

Two-time winner of the Academy of Country Music Awards "Festival of the Year," the Windy City Smokeout will celebrate its 10th anniversary with some of country music's biggest names and up-and-coming talents next Thursday through Sunday at 1901 W. Madison St.

Headliners include GRAMMY award winner Zac Brown Band, much-decorated ACM and CMA award winner Luke Bryan, GRAMMY award winner Darius Rucker, and GRAMMY award nominee Zach Bryan. The music talent is matched by some of the best craft beer and barbecue from around the country. This year's barbecue line-up features 30 of the world's best pitmasters, including eight new teams, offering a mix of new school and old school barbecue dishes throughout the festival weekend.

Festival passes are now on sale at www.windycitysmokeout.com.

Tickets are currently priced as follows:

- GA Day Pass for Thursday, July 13: sold out

- GA Day Pass for Friday, July 14: $59.95

- GA Day Pass for Saturday, July 15: $79.95

- GA Day Pass for Sunday, July 16: $59.95

- VIP Day Pass for Thursday, July 13: sold out

- VIP Day Pass for Friday, July 14: $400

- VIP Day Pass for Saturday, July 15: sold out

- VIP Day Pass for Sunday, July 16: $400

- Platinum Pass for Thursday, July 13: sold out

- Platinum Pass for Friday, July 14: sold out

- Platinum Pass for Saturday, July 15: $700

- Platinum Pass for Sunday, July 16: $700

- GA Four-Day Pass: sold out

- VIP Four-Day Pass: sold out

- Platinum Four-Day Pass: sold out

General Admission festival passes do not include food or beverage.

VIP festival passes include access to an elevated and covered area next to the stage, complimentary mobile charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, access to private cash bars and an official Windy City Smokeout welcome gift.

Platinum festival passes include deluxe climate-controlled upper deck, private, and stage-pit viewing areas, complimentary mobile charging stations, VIP parking access with golf cart service to and from festival grounds, air-conditioned restrooms, top shelf beer/wine/cocktails included, curated barbecue service in private dining areas, and $25 BBQ Bucks preloaded onto wristbands.

The hours for Windy City Smokeout are 1-10 p.m. each day.