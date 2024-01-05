Val, Ryan talk New Year's resolutions, 'Swag Surfin' church service, Bears vs Packers game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, comedian and WGCI Morning Host Zach Boog joins Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

New Year's Resolutions 2024:

The New Year means making new resolutions that'll probably be broken. A new poll asked people how likely they are to keep those resolutions, and even offered some helpful advice in sticking it out.

Janu-hairy?!

A new beauty challenge that started back in 2019 has women ditching shaving, plucking, and waxing for the full month of January. Would you take part in what's being called "Janu-Hairy"!

Proposing at someone else's wedding - "I do" or "I don't"?

The Golden Bachelor wedding last night was a first of its kind televised event for the Bachelor Nation. But many are talking about how recent contestant Brayden Bowers used the spotlight to pop his own big question to Christina Mandrell. Is it ok to propose at someone else's wedding?

New Year's Eve "Lit" Church Service

A Church in Atlanta has gone viral for "Swag Surfin" into the New Year.

You can keep up with Zach Boog on social media @zachboog.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions Week 17: Bears vs. Packers:

This is it, the final game of the Chicago Bears 2023 season! And even better, it's the ultimate matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan had a number of crazy surprises this season to predict how the Bears would do and now he's 8-8! What will he predict for this final game, and will Bear-ly Accurate Predictions Season 2 be a big win for Ryan?

If it's all going to end with the Packers, then it should also end with a fan favorite pair of cousins... The Nicks!

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?:

Richard Roeper reviews Good Grief, Memory, He Went That Way and All of Us Strangers.

"Good Grief" - SPEND

Dan Levy stars in his directorial debut "Good Grief" as a man struggling with the death of his husband. He decides to take a trip to Paris with his best friends to do some soul searching.

"Memory" - SPEND

"Memory" stars Jessica Chastain as a social worker who begins a relationship with Peter Sarsgaard, who plays a man with early dementia believing Jessica to be his deceased wife.

"He Went That Way" - SAVE

Jacob Elordi plays a hitchhiking serial killer in the film "He Went That Way" based on the true story of serial killer Larry Lee Ranes.

"All of Us Strangers" - SPEND

"All of Us Strangers" is a British romance film about a man who travels back to his childhood home - and finds his parents living just as they were when they died 30 years ago.