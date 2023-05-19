'Aladdin' the musical cast, comedian Damon Williams visit 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, comedian and friend of the show Damon Williams joins Val and Ryan for Host Chat!

'The Bachelor': for Senior Citizens!

"The Bachelor" has seen dozens of 20- to 30-year-olds find love. But a new spin-off will give senior citizens a shot at finding a soulmate.

5 times you don't have to tip:

Tipping is a normal part of American culture, but etiquette experts are talking about five times it isn't necessary.

ALESSI IN THE KITCHEN:

Alessi in the Kitchen is back with more recipes! This week we headed down to Sunset Foods to make a delicious and fresh paella salad with Chef Chuck Gullo.

Ingredients:

4 ounces Spanish chorizo cut in 1/4-inch cubes

1/2 small onion

1/2 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)

1/2 pound chicken breast

2 tablespoons crushed garlic

8 tablespoons Alessi extra virgin olive oil

1 package Vigo saffron yellow rice

4 cups water

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup frozen peas

3 ounces baby spinach

6 ounces Alessi fire roasted red peppers (large dice)

Alessi salt and pepper

Recipe:

1. Dice chorizo into about 1/4-inch pieces and heat in a stock pot over medium heat. Cook for three to four minutes.

2. Add in the onion and cook with the chorizo.

3. Remove chorizo and onion from the pot, set aside. Place the 4 cups of water and 4 tablespoons of butter to the pot and bring to a boil.

4. Add the contents of the Vigo Saffron Yellow Rice to the pot and boil for one minute. Cover pan and reduce heat to simmer, cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside to cool.

5. Heat grill. Grill shrimp and chicken, season with Alessi salt and pepper. Set aside.

6. Dice the chicken.

7. In a large bowl place cooked rice, add the frozen peas, roasted red peppers, shrimp, chicken and baby spinach.

8. Dress with remaining Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4 tablespoons), and season with Alessi salt and pepper.

MARTIN COOL KICKS:

As the school year winds down, we place the spotlight on a Chicago teacher who has gone above and beyond to connect with his students.

Mr. Martin teaches biology at Thornton Township High School in Harvey. After noticing students took interest in his shoe collection, he decided to use them as a vehicle to form a bond with students.

As a result, students began showing up to class more, grades have gone up, and the overall vibe of the school has improved. Mr. Martin said he hopes this is about more than just the shoes and teachers have to use different avenues to connect with students.

DISNEY'S "ALADDIN" THE MUSICAL:

"Aladdin," the hit Academy award-winning musical has returned to Broadway in Chicago! Val and Ryan sat down with the leading man and woman of the show, Adi Roy, who plays Aladdin, and Senzel Ahmady, who plays Jasmine, to talk about the dazzling show.

Since first opening back in 2014, the show has been viewed by more than 15 million people across four continents. They even just recently had their 3,000th performance.

OUR CHICAGO: CHANGING THE NARRATIVE:

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, ABC7 Chicago will air a half-hour program highlighting the culture and contributions of Chicago's Asian American and Pacific Islander American community.

Hosted by ABC7 anchors Judy Hsu and Ravi Baichwal, with contributions from Eric Horng and Cate Cauguiran, the special will air Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m.