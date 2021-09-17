Windy City Weekend

Windy City Weekend: Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer talks about legendary career and more

Spend or Save: Film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Windy City Weekend: Weekend events, bridezilla or not, and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talk about all you need to know ahead of the weekend!

Watch their chats about concerts at Wrigely to where Illinois ranks on the happiest state in America.

They also caught up with Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer and TV personality Max Weinberg about his legendary career and recent shows coming to Chicago.

Plus, Ryan puts Weinberg through The Friday 5. Find out who Weinberg thinks wears tighter pants, Bruce Springsteen or Kim Kardashian!

EMBED More News Videos

Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini caught up with Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer and TV personality Max Weinberg about his legendary career and recent shows coming to Chicago.



If you're a fan, you can catch Weinberg this weekend.

Ravinia
Sunday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket Info: www.ravinia.org

City Winery
Thursday Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Ticket Info: www.citywinery.com

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Spend or Save?



The weekend means new movies in theatres and new shows to stream. Our film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip.

EMBED More News Videos

Film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip



"Cry Macho" - SAVE
A has-been rodeo star and horse breeder heads to Mexico in hopes of rescuing his ex-boss's son. Clint Eastwood stars and directs "Cry Macho."

"Chicago Party Aunt" - SPEND
Chicagoans love the Chicago Party Aunt on Twitter, but she's morphed into cartoon form in a new Netflix series.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland" - SAVE
Nicholas Cage is sent to rescue the governor's adopted granddaughter in this Western action film.

"Live at Mr. Kelly's" - SPEND
A PBS documentary about the legendary Mr. Kelly's nightclub on Rush Street.

Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's EYEWITNESS NEWS at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviesmovie newsweekend happeningswindy city weekendweekend weatherblack owned businesstalk show
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
'Windy City Weekend' debuts on ABC7
Meet the co-hosts, contributors of Windy City Weekend
New Val and Ryan show, 'Windy City Weekend,' to debut Friday
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman accused in fraud scheme targeting murder victims
Modular homes could be an affordable housing game changer
Father sues school district for $1M after staff cut daughter's hair
Busy event weekend in Chicago to cause traffic across city
Video shows Houston women assault hostess over COVID vaccine proof
IL reports 3,601 COVID cases, 54 deaths
Kenosha judge rules on key evidence in Kyle Rittenhouse case
Show More
Aurora police locate 'vehicle of interest' in fatal hit-and-run
'Stanford murders' conviction renews hope for justice in 2nd case
Pumpkin Fest in the Pumpkin Capital of the World, all on 1 tank of gas
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, PM rain chance Friday
More TOP STORIES News