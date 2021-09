Windy City Weekend: Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer talks about legendary career and more

EMBED >More News Videos Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini caught up with Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer and TV personality Max Weinberg about his legendary career and recent shows coming to Chicago.

Spend or Save?

Film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talk about all you need to know ahead of the weekend!Watch their chats about concerts at Wrigely to where Illinois ranks on the happiest state in America.They also caught up with Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame drummer and TV personality Max Weinberg about his legendary career and recent shows coming to Chicago.Plus, Ryan puts Weinberg through The Friday 5. Find out who Weinberg thinks wears tighter pants, Bruce Springsteen or Kim Kardashian!If you're a fan, you can catch Weinberg this weekend.Sunday Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.Ticket Info: www.ravinia.org Thursday Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.Ticket Info: www.citywinery.com The weekend means new movies in theatres and new shows to stream. Our film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip.A has-been rodeo star and horse breeder heads to Mexico in hopes of rescuing his ex-boss's son. Clint Eastwood stars and directs "Cry Macho."Chicagoans love the Chicago Party Aunt on Twitter, but she's morphed into cartoon form in a new Netflix series.Nicholas Cage is sent to rescue the governor's adopted granddaughter in this Western action film.A PBS documentary about the legendary Mr. Kelly's nightclub on Rush Street.Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's EYEWITNESS NEWS at 11 a.m.