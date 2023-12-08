Val, Ryan talk movies with Deon Cole, Douglas neighborhood walk, and Bears game predictions

This week on Windy City Weekend, comedian and actor Deon Cole joins Val and Ryan to talk about his upcoming projects!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, comedian and actor Deon Cole joined Val and Ryan to talk about his upcoming projects!

"Our Chicago: neighborhood walk" - Episode 2: Dilla Thomas:

Val Warner visits the Douglas neighborhood on the Near South Side of Chicago with historian Sherman "Dilla" Thomas.

In this new installment of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk", ABC7's Val Warner visits the Douglas neighborhood on the Near South Side of Chicago. This neighborhood, which is a part of Bronzeville, is one of the most historic African-American communities in the country.

Her guide in Douglas is one of the city's most unique and prominent historians - Sherman "Dilla" Thomas.

Dilla, known online as "Six Figga Dilla", is known for his TikTok videos on Chicago history, which have been seen by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

He takes Val from the Victory Monument at 35th St and Martin Luther King Drive to the former home of the Sunset Café at 35th Street and Calumet Avenue - one of the most historic former jazz venues in the country. They then walk down the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, where they visit the home of pioneering Black journalist Ida B. Wells. Then they visit one of the first YMCA's in the U.S. to open its doors to Black patrons, before ending up at the Monument to the Great Northern Migration statue at 26th and King Drive.

You can see this full episode of "Our Chicago: Neighborhood Walk" at ABC7Chicago.com.

Vitalife:

Windy City Weekend contributor, Jeanne Sparrow, caught up with Davis Jaspers, the creator and founder of VitaLife - an incredible weight loss program that uses cutting-edge technol

We know one of the top New Year's resolutions is to lose unwanted weight but you don't have to wait until January to start the process. Windy City Weekend contributor, Jeanne Sparrow, caught up with Davis Jaspers, the creator and founder of VitaLife - an incredible weight loss program that uses cutting-edge technology.

Davis reset his metabolism and lost 30 pounds in 40 days and has kept it off! Now, the VitaLife program is helping others achieve the same goal.

VitaLife is offering a special deal just for our viewers! Text your first name, last name and email to (815) 421-9240 to receive the initial assessment for $47, valued at $197!

Bear-ly accurate predictions week 14: Bears vs. Lions:

This week, Ryan is enlisting the help of mentalist Sidney Friedman to see if he can get into the heads of the Bears for a big win!

Lions and Bears! We're just missing some tigers. As the Chicago Bears prepare to take on the Detroit Lions, they're coming off the heels of a close victory against the Vikings.

This week, Ryan is enlisting the help of mentalist Sidney Friedman to see if he can get into the heads of the Bears for a big win!

Liv Warfield concert:

Don't miss this opportunity to witness a LiV Warfield show up close and personal.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can enjoy an intimate evening with R &B singer, Liv Warfield.

She'll be performing at City Winery Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 P.M. a LiV Warfield show is like no other. It's like watching Tina Turner, Sade, and James Brown all in one, but she is uniquely her own artist.

LiV's powerful vocals and enormous stage presence is why she has been invited to perform and record with music royalty from Prince to Nancy Wilson of HEART. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a LiV Warfield show up close and personal.

Buy your tickets today at citywinery.com.