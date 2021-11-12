Windy City Weekend

Val and Ryan talk Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Thanksgiving turkey and new movies

Windy City Weekend: Thanksgiving turkey costs, Rebel Wilson weight loss and Pete Davidson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val and Ryan talk about Rebel Wilson's weight loss and what makes Pete Davidson attractive during this week's host chat.

Spend or save?



Val and Ryan discuss "Belfast," "The Shrink Next Door" and "Violet" with film critic Richard Roeper.



It's the weekend! New movies are hitting theaters and streaming services. Film critic Richard Roeper stops by with his reviews!

This week, he takes a look at "Belfast," "The Shrink Next Door" and "Violet."

Turkey prices up 25-50%



We're two weeks away from Thanksgiving, and getting a turkey on the dinner table won't be that easy this year.

Toy drive kick-off



Val and Ryan kick off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.



Val and Ryan kick off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, sponsored by IHOP and The RoomPlace, to benefit Toys for Tots, which helps brighten the holidays for children.

For a list of suggested toy donations and dropoff locations, visit https://abc7chicago.com/toy-drive-holiday-toys-for-tots-ihop/11216644/
