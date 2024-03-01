'The Daily Show' host Dulcé Sloan and comedian Flame Monroe join Val, Ryan on 'Windy City Weekend'

Flame Monroe joined host chat to talk about their career and upcoming events.

Flame Monroe joined host chat to talk about their career and upcoming events.

Flame Monroe joined host chat to talk about their career and upcoming events.

Flame Monroe joined host chat to talk about their career and upcoming events.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," friend of the show Flame Monroe joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

You can catch more of Flame Monroe at The Laugh Factory at the end of March. Get tickets at laughfactory.com.

Dulcé Sloan

Dulce Sloan joined Val and Ryan to share details about her first personal memoir, 'Hello Friends.'

Dulcé Sloan, comedian and correspondent for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" joined Val and Ryan to promote her new book, "Hello Friends."

Her first personal memoir, "Hello Friends," is a collection of stories from her life, growing up, experiencing heartbreaks and difficulties but also joys and destiny.

She is bringing the laughs this weekend over at Zanies Comedy Club.

You can see her Friday night through Sunday by purchasing your tickets here.

Montserrat Moran

A Chicago-based artist has pursued her dream of being an artist, despite facing adversity due to her physical limitations.

Monserrat Moran shared how she pushed past her physical limitations to pursue her passion creating art, capturing her indomitable spirit.

When they lived in Mexico, Moran recalled a difficult past. Her mother received medicine from a doctor who didn't realize she was pregnant. The result was phocomelia, a birth defect that affects arms, hands and legs.

Moran learned how to paint in high school, then honed her craft by watching YouTube videos of artists teaching others to paint.

She thanks God for giving her "angels," including her mother and special friends, Ambrocio Gonzalez and Nancy Valez.

Gonzalez agreed to let Moran sell artwork outside of his restaurant, Cafe Catedral, where people often wait in line and have time to view her creations.

Moran and Valez have forged a special bond helping each other and supporting each other's dreams.

Valez described Moran as a "wonder woman" who can do anything and "inspires her every day."

Moran said some days she struggles with life but doesn't stay down for long. She returns to joy by doing what she loves most: creating art.

To support her art, you can find her on Facebook and on Instagram at @monserrat.moran_art.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend Or Save?

Richard Roeper gives his review of "Dune: Part Two," "Spaceman," "The Regime" and "Shogun."

'Dune: Part Two' - SPEND

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return in this sequel to the Oscar-winning franchise. "Dune: Part Two" opens in theaters Friday.

'Spaceman' - SPEND

Adam Sandler takes a step back from comedy to star in a new intergalactic odyssey of love on Netflix called "Spaceman."

'The Regime' - SAVE

Kate Winslet stars in a limited HBO series called "The Regime" as the chancellor of an unnamed central European nation that's unraveling behind the scenes.

'Shogun' - SPEND

"Shogun" is a new historical drama series set in feudal Japan about a lord at odds with his fellow council members when a mysterious European ship maroons at a nearby fishing village.