Val and Ryan get you ready for the holidays with new movie reviews, ultimate gift guide and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val dishes on a night featuring former President Barack Obama! Thursday night, Val attended her son's basketball practice where President Obama surprised a young group of players.

Val also got to meet former President Barack Obama during his latest visit to Chicago. She talks about the experience and their conversation.

When Christmas shopping, you want to make sure you're getting the best gifts for the best prices. So lifestyle and beauty expert, Milly Almodovar, joins us to share her ultimate holiday gift guide!

Life is always better with a box of chocolates! Get your loved one a Fannie May box of chocolates.

Fannie May Gourmet Chocolates (prices vary)

A good fragrance never goes out of fashion. Get these his/hers sets for a special someone!

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Set $132

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male EDT Set $100

Do you have a child? This is the perfect gift! Clixo is a multisensory, magnetic building toy that combines the magic of origami and the ease of classic building blocks. You take these super flexible, 2D pieces and click them to each other to make super cool 3D creations!

CLIXO toys $17.99-$119.99

No one ever turns down a cozy pair of slippers. Get this set for the entire family.

DearFoams Family Bear Collection:$18-$36

Do you have a hair obsessed family member? We've got you covered! Hot Tools has come out with a revolutionary new hair straightener, the Pro Artist Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron. It features two customizable plates plus Black Gold technology, which equals less damage and even heat, for perfect styles every time.

Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron $129.99

This serum is a great stocking stuffer and under $10. Effective, affordable skin care that's perfect for personalizing your daily routine to achieve the visible results you want, without breaking the bank.

Boots Ingredients Collagen Serum helps boost skin's hydration with Acacia Collagen, a plant derived substitute for animal collagen that is obtained from Acacia Seyal. This lightweight serum helps skin feel plumper and moisturized.

Boots Ingredient Collagen Serum $8.99

This is a great gift for a Mom! Bartesian is an intelligent drink system that lets you bring the bar home with the push of a button. Each Bartesian capsule is filled with the exact fresh ingredients needed to make a high-quality cocktail, which are then automatically mixed with your choice of spirit. You no longer require all the individual ingredients, knowledge, time and mess to craft your own premium, mixologist-approved drinks.

Bartesian $349.99

Christmas...Again?! - SPEND
A high-spirited 11-yeard of hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebration when her parent's divorce ruins her plans.

Silent Night - SPEND

An extended family gathers at a country estate for what could be their final Christmas holiday. Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Lily Rose-Depp.

Harlem - SPEND
Amazon Prime series about four Black women living in modern-day Harlem and coping with life, love, sex, friendship and work.

Christmas with Felicity - SPEND
A struggling baker returns to her hometown to try to get Christmas spirit back

8 Bit Christmas - SPEND
In 1980s Chicago, a 10-year-old embarks on a quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.

'Tis the season for holiday movies! Meet James McCracken, a 7-year-old Chicagoland native, who is starring in the new Disney feature, "Christmas...Again?!"

At just 6 years old, James McCracken auditioned and secured his first role as an actor.

"Christmas...Again?!" centers around Rowena "Ro" Evestevez, an 11-year-old girl, hoping for a traditional family Christmas, despite her parent's divorce. However, news of her father's new engagement sours her holiday plans. McCracken plays Ro's future brother-in-law "Louie", who affectionately plays pranks on Ro in efforts to show brotherly love.

To celebrate this career milestone, McCracken's elementary school; Conrad Fisher Elementary, hosts a movie screening in his hometown of Elmhurst, Illinois. Disney will also be hosting a movie screening at two local Boys & Girls Clubs- Club One and Barreto Club.
