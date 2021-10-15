Majority of those who work from home can't recognize coworkers, poll shows

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Bodybuilding cancer survivor shows how strong she still is
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Ryan caught up with bodybuilder and survivor Erica Langley, who shows him just how strong she is, literally and figuratively!
Langley was preparing for her first bodybuilding competition when a shocking diagnosis derailed her plans. After dropping a noticeable amount of weight, she felt a peach pit-sized lump on her breast which was later diagnosed as breast cancer.
Langley worked with her team of doctors at The University of Chicago Medicine and underwent 20 weeks of radiation and a double mastectomy. When it was safe, she returned to the gym and began training with her coach, Bolo Young. Not only did she beat breast cancer, but she also beat her competition, taking home a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medal. Langley credits her doctors and support system for helping her stay positive and motivated while battling cancer.
Now, she says she is in the best shape of her life! Langley and the doctors at The University of Chicago Medicine encourage everyone to get regular screenings and yearly mammograms.
Spend or Save?
New movies are hitting theaters and streaming platforms, so our film critic, Richard Roeper, stopped by with his reviews!
"The Last Duel" - SPEND
A knight challenges his friend and squire, who was accused of rape, to settle the dispute with a duel. Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck and star in the medieval film based on real events.
"Needle in a Timestack" - SAVE
A couple's marriage is challenged when a time traveler gets involved in their lives.
"Mass" - SPEND
The parents of a victim of a school shooting meet face-to-face with the parents of the perpetrator.
"Halloween Kills" - SAVE
The Michael Myers saga continues in the next thrilling chapter of the "Halloween" series.