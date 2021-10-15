Majority of those who work from home can't recognize coworkers, poll shows

CHICAGO -- Have you ever heard of "Sweetest Day?" Also, would you still be able to recognize your coworkers after nearly two years of working from home? Val and Ryan weigh in on these topics and more this week on Windy City Weekend.

RELATED: Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Bodybuilding cancer survivor shows how strong she still is


October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Ryan caught up with bodybuilder and survivor Erica Langley, who shows him just how strong she is, literally and figuratively!

Erica was preparing for her first bodybuilding competition when a shocking diagnosis derailed her plans.



Langley was preparing for her first bodybuilding competition when a shocking diagnosis derailed her plans. After dropping a noticeable amount of weight, she felt a peach pit-sized lump on her breast which was later diagnosed as breast cancer.

Langley worked with her team of doctors at The University of Chicago Medicine and underwent 20 weeks of radiation and a double mastectomy. When it was safe, she returned to the gym and began training with her coach, Bolo Young. Not only did she beat breast cancer, but she also beat her competition, taking home a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place medal. Langley credits her doctors and support system for helping her stay positive and motivated while battling cancer.

Now, she says she is in the best shape of her life! Langley and the doctors at The University of Chicago Medicine encourage everyone to get regular screenings and yearly mammograms.

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare



Winter weather is approaching and we have all your skincare needs for the changing climate, no matter where you live! Pour Moi Skincare Founder and CEO, Ulli Haslacher, shares climate-smart products and has a special offer for our viewers!

Winter weather is approaching and we have all your skincare needs for the changing climate


Haslacher has special product offerings of their three-step rotating system. Check out the video above for special pricing and a discount code. The offer is good through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit their website www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago or call (909) 243-1456

You can also follow them on social media for more on their products and updates.
Instagram: @pourmoiskincare
Facebook: @pourmoiskincare

Spend or Save?


New movies are hitting theaters and streaming platforms, so our film critic, Richard Roeper, stopped by with his reviews!

"The Last Duel" - SPEND

A knight challenges his friend and squire, who was accused of rape, to settle the dispute with a duel. Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck and star in the medieval film based on real events.

"Needle in a Timestack" - SAVE
A couple's marriage is challenged when a time traveler gets involved in their lives.

"Mass" - SPEND
The parents of a victim of a school shooting meet face-to-face with the parents of the perpetrator.

"Halloween Kills" - SAVE
The Michael Myers saga continues in the next thrilling chapter of the "Halloween" series.
