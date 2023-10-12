WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tips for outdoor plants as weather starts to turn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 12, 2023 2:53PM
Tips for outdoor plants as weather starts to turn
EMBED <>More Videos

A plant specialist joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to give tips on fall and winter plants as the weather starts to turn.

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- As the temperature cools, ABC7 Chicago invited Horticulturist specialist from Chalet Home & Garden in Wilmette Jennifer Brennan to stop by the studio.

Per Brennan, autumn is a busy time in the garden.

SEE ALSO: Preparing plants ahead of first fall frost

On ABC7 Chicago streaming at 7 a.m., Brennan spoke about planting perennials, spring-time bulbs, protecting plants from "wildlife pressure" and planting late tips.

To connect with Brennan and other staff about yard and gardening tips, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW