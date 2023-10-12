Tips for outdoor plants as weather starts to turn

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- As the temperature cools, ABC7 Chicago invited Horticulturist specialist from Chalet Home & Garden in Wilmette Jennifer Brennan to stop by the studio.
Per Brennan, autumn is a busy time in the garden.
On ABC7 Chicago streaming at 7 a.m., Brennan spoke about planting perennials, spring-time bulbs, protecting plants from "wildlife pressure" and planting late tips.
To connect with Brennan and other staff about yard and gardening tips, click here.