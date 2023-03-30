A man has been arrested in connection to arson at the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group.

Man arrested after DNA found on burrito connects him to arson at pro-life office, investigators say

MADISON, Wis. -- On May 8, someone vandalized the outside of a Madison office building. They broke a window and started a fire in the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group.

Hours later, Madison police called it "targeted" arson.

Since then, investigators have been trying to figure out who did it, and on Tuesday, they made their first arrest.

A criminal complaint said investigators connected Hridindu Roychowdhury to the scene with DNA.

The document said they found his DNA on several pieces of evidence, including a Molotov cocktail and the ignition wheel and button of a lighter.

Investigators said they then got a sample of Roychowdhury's DNA after he threw away a partially eaten burrito earlier this month.

The criminal complaint said Roychowdhury came onto investigators' radar in February.

It says his Instagram account liked a post about a January protest at the state capitol, where someone spray-painted graffiti that looked like the graffiti at Wisconsin Family Action.

After the attack last May, Wisconsin's Republican U.S. representatives called for the U.S. justice department to look into the attack. Now, two of the lawmakers who signed that letter say they're glad to see this arrest.

"It's good that we're making progress in this attack on the pro-life group in Madison," said Rep Bryan Steil, (R) Wisconsin. "Ultimately, anyone who breaks the law needs to be held accountable. There's no place in our society for political violence."

"Thankful that they're able to make that arrest, and, you know, hopefully, adjudicate it," said Rep Tom Tiffany, (R) Wisconsin. 'And if this person is guilty, that they will serve the appropriate time for the crime that they've committed."