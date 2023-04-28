Devon Witherspoon blossomed in his final season at Illinois, where he was the Big Ten defensive back of the year.

University of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon drafted No. 5 overall in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLS) -- University of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday evening.

"I'm energetic, physical. I'm a dog on the field," Witherspoon said. "I'm just very confident in what I do, passionate. I love to show my emotions out there on the field."

Witherspoon was regarded as one of the top two cornerbacks in the draft. He blossomed in his final season at Illinois, where he was the Big Ten defensive back of the year, having three interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

Former University of Illinois teammates reacted to Witherspoon being drafted in a video posted to the Illini Football Twitter account.

"Devon Witherspoon is a rare player," Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

Carroll compared Witherspoon to Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu.

