Woman found stabbed to death in Englewood home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was found stabbed to death Saturday morning inside a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The 43-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body inside the residence in the 5500 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the attack took place between 2 a.m. and 11:43 a.m. Saturday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the victim.

No arrests have been made and area detectives are investigating.
