Woman shot in head in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT team raids home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team raided a home in south suburban Dolton hours after a woman was shot while driving a minivan with several children inside.

Police said the woman was shot at least once in the head. She remains hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police Chief Ernest Mobley said the woman was driving on Sibley near Chicago Road when someone began shooting out of a car. Wednesday night. The woman lost control of her minivan and crash.

Several children were in the car when this unfolded. They were not injured. Police do not believe the woman was the intended target.

"We are asking for anyone who was walking and seen this person to come forward," Andrew Holmes, Dolton Village Trustee and community activist. "The woman is very critical, the children are safe but they are scared."

Meanwhile, police continue to search for the shooter or shooters. At around midnight, a SWAT team raided a home after a person possibly connected to the shooting was seen running that way.

SWAT officers used smoke grenades to search that home on Oak near Sibley in Dolton, but so far no one is in custody.
