Chicago police investigating 6 robberies, with 1 woman stabbed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating six robberies on the North and South sides Tuesday night.

On the North Side, the first robbery happened in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 5:46 p.m.

Police said a 23-year-old man was walking when a male suspect approached on foot, took his property and fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

A second robbery took place on the 500-block of North Racine Avenue at about 6:40 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two male suspects approached on foot and took the man's phone and backpack. The victim was not injured.

At about 6:50 p.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1400-block of West Chicago Avenue when police said two male suspects approached him on foot.

The suspects took out a gun and took the victims property before fleeing eastbound on Chicago Avenue, police said. The victim was not injured.

On the South Side, a 34-year-old woman was walking down the sidewalk in the 300-block of East Marquette Road at about 4:20 p.m. when police said a dark-colored sedan pulled up.

A male suspect got out, battered and stabbed the victim, police said. He re-entered his vehicle after taking the woman's property and fled the scene, police said.

The woman transported herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed In good condition, police said.

In the 1400-block of East 71st Place, a female victim was getting out of her vehicle at about 5:48 p.m. when police said a silver SUV with two male suspects pulled up.

One of the suspects got out, took the victim's property, got back into the silver SUV and fled, police said. No injuries were reported

In the 1100-block of East 73rd Street, a 64-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle at about 5:45 p.m. when police said three suspects in a gray SUV pulled up.

Police said one suspect took out a gun and took the woman's personal property, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police have not said if any of the robberies are connected. Police did not provide a description of any of the suspects.

No one is in custody for any of the robberies, Chicago police said.

