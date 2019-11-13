Woman's dad tried to face flames to save family's dog in house fire

HOUSTON, Texas -- A family's beloved dog is dead after fire officials say the space heater they were using to keep it warm set their home on fire.Houston fire officials responded to the call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 12200 block of Blue River Drive in northeast Houston.When they arrived, crews found the one-story home fully engulfed in flames. According to Houston Fire Senior Captain Scott Zogg, the fire started due to a space heater in the garage, worked its way into the attic and spread throughout the whole house.Authorities said a couple inside of the home made it out safely, but their daughter's dog, Cane, did not.The local ABC affiliate spoke to the couple's daughter who said her parents' safety was her big concern, even though she lost her best friend."I've had the dog the last couple of years - he's my baby. I love him so much," Chiqita Williams said.Williams added that her dad tried to go back into the home to rescue her dog but the smoke was too heavy."My dad heard the dog crying so he tried to go in and save the dog. The smoke was so bad he had to get out the back door and get my mom out the back door," she said.In the midst of the freeze advisory, fire captain Zogg advises those with space heaters keep an eye on it."Keep an eye on it, away from anything combustible - sometimes they're plugged in and overheat," Zogg said. "Sometimes, a lot of fires this time of year start that way."