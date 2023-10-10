Cleanup underway after 11 buildings damaged in Woodstock house explosion, including church, school

Cleanup is underway after a house explosion in Woodstock, Illinois. At least 11 buildings were damaged in the blast, including a church and school.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Cleanup is underway Tuesday, after a natural gas leak possibly led to a house explosion in the far northwest suburbs.

Residents are expected to return to the site of the blast in Woodstock Tuesday morning to assess the damage.

It's not clear what can be salvaged in all of the debris.

Woodstock fire officials said the incident started with a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday about a 2-inch gas main that had been struck by a crew inside a sewer line in the area of Tryon Street and Lincoln Avenue.

St Mary's Catholic Church was evacuated and nearby neighbors were initially asked to shelter in place.

About two hours later, as Nicor and firefighters were on the scene, fire officials said there was an explosion.

The blast leveled one home and damaged at least 10 buildings, including a church and a school.

Rebecca Bosowski said her brother and his wife lived in the home that was destroyed.

She's gathering donations and raising money after she said the newlywed couple and their roommate lost everything.

"They just moved in there a year and a half ago, and everything is gone," Bosowski said. "Their whole life was in that house, and they have to rebuild. And we're here to help them, and hopefully people can help them, as well."

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

The Red Cross responded in the aftermath of the explosion.

They came to help at least 11 people who have been displaced.

An investigation into the cause is still underway.

Chopper7 was over the scene Monday, where firefighters could be seen battling massive flames that appeared to be consuming a home.