Amber Alert Wynter Cole Smith: FBI offers $25K reward in case of missing Michigan toddler

Rashad Trice is in custody after being accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith and stabbing her mother, Lansing police said. The girl is missing.

LANSING, Mich. -- Authorities are now offering a reward in the case of a missing Michigan toddler.

On Tuesday, the FBI and Lansing police announced a $25,000 reward in the case of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith.

The reward will go to the person that provides them information that will help them find the toddler.

The FBI also released a missing person poster with the latest information on the child, WILX reported.

Officials have been searching for Smith since they said her mother's ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice, kidnapped her on Sunday after stabbing her mother.

They have Trice in custody, but still do not know the child's whereabouts.

RELATED: Woman claims to be one of Bradley sisters who disappeared from Bronzeville home over 20 years ago

Police said they are following up on several leads they have received from the public.

They warn anyone who knows where the child is or has her will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

An Amber Alert remains active for the missing girl.