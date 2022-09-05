Marijuana dispensary security guard shoots burglar who stabbed him with ax, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a violent incident at a marijuana dispensary in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood Monday morning.

Chicago police said a burglar stabbed a security guard with an ax at the Zen Leaf Dispensary in the 200-block of S. Halsted. The security guard then fired shots, wounding the alleged burglar.

The alleged burglar was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.