4 'high-school age' children, teen shot inside Zion home, police say

Zion police say there is no danger to the public

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were found shot inside a north suburban home early Sunday morning, police said. One of those injured is a teenager, who is in critical condition.

Zion police responded to the 1800-block of Horeb Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots just before 12:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found several shooting victims inside a home.

Four "high-school age juveniles" suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were later treated and released from local hospitals, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and is in critical condition, police said. He remains stable at a local hospital.

Preliminary information shows this was a targeted attack toward those inside the home, police said. Nothing indicates a risk to the public.

Zion police are "coordinating efforts with other area departments with related activity."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Zion police at at (847) 872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.