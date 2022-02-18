100-car pile-up shuts down Interstate 39 near El Paso, Illinois

Your afternoon commute is going to be a slow one. Please be patient as we work to clear the roads; we are being slowed by heavy traffic as well.



Whiteout conditions are a big problem also, as seen from a plow's eye view along Interstate 74 in Peoria. pic.twitter.com/dGrbSKwEhL — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 17, 2022

EL PASO, Ill. (WLS) -- Interstate 39 is shut down in downstate Illinois as authorities respond to a 100-car pileup Thursday afternoon.Multiple crashes involving over 100 vehicles took place in the southbound lanes around 3:13 p.m. near El Paso, about 50 miles east of Peoria, Illinois State Police said.An ABC7 sent us video showing a mangled mess of cars and semi-trucks as panicked drivers tried to findAt this point, authorities have yet to report any injuries.Traffic is being diverted off I-39 at El Paso (Exit 14) and onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, Illinois State Police said.I-39 southbound will be shut down from Normal to Minonk for an extended period of time, approximately 12 hours, according to state police.across Illinois Thursday. IDOT tweeted this video of whiteout conditions near Peoria Thursday afternoon.