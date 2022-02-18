100-car pile-up shuts down Interstate 39 near El Paso, Illinois

Multiple crashes involving over 100 vehicles took place in the southbound lanes around 3:13 p.m. near El Paso, about 50 miles east of Peoria, Illinois State Police said.
An ABC7 sent us video showing a mangled mess of cars and semi-trucks as panicked drivers tried to find
At this point, authorities have yet to report any injuries.
Traffic is being diverted off I-39 at El Paso (Exit 14) and onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, Illinois State Police said.
I-39 southbound will be shut down from Normal to Minonk for an extended period of time, approximately 12 hours, according to state police.
A major winter storm created treacherous travel conditions across Illinois Thursday. IDOT tweeted this video of whiteout conditions near Peoria Thursday afternoon.
Your afternoon commute is going to be a slow one. Please be patient as we work to clear the roads; we are being slowed by heavy traffic as well.— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) February 17, 2022
Whiteout conditions are a big problem also, as seen from a plow's eye view along Interstate 74 in Peoria. pic.twitter.com/dGrbSKwEhL
