Tony Award-winning musical '1776' comes to Chicago's CIBC Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new musical on Broadway in Chicago where the cast portrays the fiery founders of this country in a different way.

The Tony Award-winning musical "1776" puts some American history in the hands of humans who were left out the first time around. The show is uniquely cast with multiracial, female, transgender and nonbinary actors.

Liz Mikel, who plays the role of Ben Franklin, spoke about the musical.

"It is necessary for people, I feel, to see themselves represented on stage," Mikel said.

Mikel said audiences can expect fun musical numbers, beautiful orchestration and even a live violin performance.

The musical "1776" is playing at the CIBC Theatre through Sunday. Run-time is 2 hours and 40 minutes with an intermission.

It's suggested for those 13 and up.

You can find more information and tickets at broadwayinchicago.com