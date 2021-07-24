Chicago race riots commemorated through bike ride, headstone unveiling

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10730086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two years before the Tulsa Race Massacre, Chicago saw its own race riots when 38 people were killed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events are scheduled Saturday to commemorate a dark time in Chicago's history -- the Race Riots of 1919.It was known as the "Red Summer."This is the third year organizers have hosted an event to remember those race riots, this time 102 years later. The goal is to educate the public about that violence to root out racism.Those Chicago race riots are known as the worst incidents of racial violence in the city's history.In the summer of 1919, an African American teenager crossed over to a segregated whites-only area of a South Side beach.White people threw rocks at that teen, and he drowned, sparking the week-long riots, which left 38 people dead.Organizers said Saturday's 5.5-mile bike ride will explore this history and will also talk about Chicago's residential segregation and Black resilience."Denying, not remembering, ignoring the past has not resulted in the equitable society that we claim to believe in," said Peter Cole, a professor of history at Western Illinois University. "So if you want to make the same mistakes and have the same results, we can do that. For 101 years we've been doing it. If you actually want to make the city and the country a place where we actually all are equal and all have justice, we have to do something different."The event begins at 10 a.m. It's free, and you are asked to bring your own bike and helmet to the Chicago Military Academy at 3519 S. Giles Ave.Separately, Saturday afternoon in Alsip there will be a headstone unveiling for Eugene Williams, the teen whose death sparked those riots over a century ago.