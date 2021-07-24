Race and Culture

Chicago race riots commemorated through bike ride, headstone unveiling

Race riots also referred to as Red Summer of 1919
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago race riots commemorated through bike ride

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Events are scheduled Saturday to commemorate a dark time in Chicago's history -- the Race Riots of 1919.

It was known as the "Red Summer."

This is the third year organizers have hosted an event to remember those race riots, this time 102 years later. The goal is to educate the public about that violence to root out racism.

Those Chicago race riots are known as the worst incidents of racial violence in the city's history.

In the summer of 1919, an African American teenager crossed over to a segregated whites-only area of a South Side beach.

SEE MORE: Chicago's Race Riot of 1919 left 38 dead, 2 years before Tulsa Massacre
EMBED More News Videos

Two years before the Tulsa Race Massacre, Chicago saw its own race riots when 38 people were killed.



White people threw rocks at that teen, and he drowned, sparking the week-long riots, which left 38 people dead.

Organizers said Saturday's 5.5-mile bike ride will explore this history and will also talk about Chicago's residential segregation and Black resilience.

"Denying, not remembering, ignoring the past has not resulted in the equitable society that we claim to believe in," said Peter Cole, a professor of history at Western Illinois University. "So if you want to make the same mistakes and have the same results, we can do that. For 101 years we've been doing it. If you actually want to make the city and the country a place where we actually all are equal and all have justice, we have to do something different."

The event begins at 10 a.m. It's free, and you are asked to bring your own bike and helmet to the Chicago Military Academy at 3519 S. Giles Ave.

Separately, Saturday afternoon in Alsip there will be a headstone unveiling for Eugene Williams, the teen whose death sparked those riots over a century ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillealsipriotcyclingracismrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Native American groups applaud Cleveland Indians name change
South suburban school to phase out controversial 'Indians' mascot
Black & Powerful: Obama Foundation Pres. Valerie Jarrett
Suburban Black, Latinx residents overcoming obstacles to homeownership
TOP STORIES
R Kelly crisis manager allegedly bribed Cook County clerk
Cook County won't require masks in schools
Inflation: Why prices are rising on everything from food to gas
Boy in critical condition after being pulled from NW suburban pond
Englewood shooting kills 1 teen, seriously hurts another: CPD
Man broke into Roseland home, sexually assaulted girl, 7: CPD
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Show More
New legislation would require women to sign up for potential draft
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
911 call released in killing of mother, son in South Carolina
Chicago Weather: Humid, severe threat later Saturday
CPD releases video of man arrested with guns at lakeshore hotel
More TOP STORIES News