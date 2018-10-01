2 charged in murder of Rolling Meadows man after body found in Englewood sewer

Two people have been charged with murdering a Rolling Meadows man whose body found in a sewer in Englewood last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Vasudeva Kethireddy, a 76-year-old man from northwest suburban Rolling Meadows, who disappeared on Aug. 4. Chicago police said his body was found in a sewer near West 62nd and South May streets on Friday.

Over the weekend, Chicago police arrested Elijah, 25, and Tony Green, 22, of Chicago after it was determined that one or both of them choked the victim to death.

Kethireddy left his home at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 with plans to collect rent payment from his tenants on the South Side. His family said he owns about a half dozen properties. The tenant he had planned to meet said he did not show up.

Both Elijah and Tony Green have been charged with one count of first degree murder and are scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.
