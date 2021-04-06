Toddler, 2, wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler, 2, was shot Tuesday while traveling in a car on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.Witnesses told Chicago police they heard shots fired in the 300-block of South Lake Shore Drive around 11:07 a.m.The vehicle traveling north, crashed in the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.The child suffered a gunshot to the right temple while he was in the car, police said.A female passenger was seen getting out of the vehicle with the child and was transported by an unknown person to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.The child is being transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in what has been reported as critical condition.Details about the incident are still being investigating, police said.This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.