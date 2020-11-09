Tips to celebrate 2020 holidays virtually

The holidays will be vastly different this year. How can you make your virtual celebrations special? The "Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray drops by - virtually of course! - to give us some tips to make it special.
1. GET THE PARTY STARTED
Instead of just staring at each other on FaceTime or Zoom, liven up your virtual get-together with Houseparty. Houseparty is a video-chat based social media platform which allows you to video chat with multiple users at the same time while playing games. What makes the Houseparty app different from the traditional video-chatting app is that there are also games, like Chips and Guac, HeadsUp, Trivia, etc. that you can play alongside friends.
2. FOLLOW THE SAME RECIPE & COOK TOGETHER.
If you can't be in the same kitchen as Mom this year, you can still have some fun cooking or baking together virtually. Grocery & meal delivery services like HelloFresh, Blue Apron, etc. make it simple to whip up delicious meals-providing everything from fresh ingredients to easy-to-follow recipes.
3. CREATE A FESTIVE SIGNATURE COCKTAIL TOGETHER.
Whether you decide to enjoy the same bottle of wine or champagne or even create a refreshing signature cocktail together, sipping on the same libations is the perfect way to toast one another and celebrate. Try the alcohol delivery app Saucey - on demand alcohol delivered in 30 minutes; from fan favorites and seasonal booze to local picks, garnishes and more. Saucey has you covered.
4. GET COMFY COZY WITH MATCHING PJ'S
We've all been living in our sweats most of this year anyway, why not take it to the next level with cute matching pajamas! A fun way for friends and family to still feel connected is with matching threads - these plaid PJ's are perfect for getting in the holiday spirit (not to mention the stretchy waist band will come handy when overindulging in all of that yummy food!). Get them at JC Penney.
5. SEND A SWEET HOSTESS GIFT
Just because you can't physically attend Thanksgiving Dinner this year, it doesn't mean you can't honor your virtual host with a classic hostess gift. You can't go wrong with delicious and beautifully wrapped chocolates from Fannie May.
6. SEND LOVED ONES A TOUCH OF HOME
For those who can't make it home this year for the holidays, a thoughtful gift that will bring the feeling-or scent, rather-of home to them is with scented candles. Check out these special candles from the lifestyle brand HomeSick. They're designed to smell like your hometown-bringing joy to your home by making you feel closer to the people, places and moments that matter most.
