The 2021 Chicago Auto Show is sponsored by the Chicago Auto Show.
The 2021 Chicago Auto Show is an indoor-outdoor hybrid event from July 15th through July 19th at McCormick Place West Building and outside on Indiana Avenue.
One of the new features this year is the outdoor Street Fest, running in the evenings on July 15th though the 18th just outside of the McCormick Place West Building on Indiana Avenue. It's a party with music, food trucks, test drives and an outdoor Ford track! Jennifer Morand, Director of Public Relations and Social Media for the CAS, chats with Val and Ryan about it.
Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and you must select an entry time, but there is no time limit as to how long you can stay!
To find out more about the 2021 Chicago Auto Show and to purchase tickets head to chicagoautoshow.com.
Chicago Auto Show 2021: street fest sneak peek
