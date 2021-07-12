Windy City LIVE

Chicago Auto Show 2021: must-see vehicles

This segment produced with & sponsored by the Chicago Auto Show.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show is an indoor-outdoor hybrid event from July 15th through July 19th at McCormick Place West Building and outside on Indiana Avenue.

There's a lot in store for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show - Special Edition, and it's finally here! There are a lot of the fan favorites back - and new ones - and of course - the vehicles! From electric to crossovers to great trucks, Mark Bilek, Senior Director of Communications for the Chicago Auto Show, stops by to give us the highlights.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and you must select an entry time, but there is no time limit as to how long you can stay!

To find out more about the 2021 Chicago Auto Show and to purchase tickets head to chicagoautoshow.com.
