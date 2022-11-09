Delia Ramirez wins IL 3rd District, becomes 1st in Congress with mixed citizenship status household

Delia Ramirez is the projected winner of Illinois' 3rd Congressional District race, according to ABC News.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Among supporters and fellow candidates-elect making history, Delia Ramirez thanked those at a press conference Thursday morning hosted by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

"In some ways, it's surreal and I'm emotional," said Rep. Ramirez, 3rd District (D).

Tuesday night, Ramirez, who has been the state representative for the 4th District, became the first Latina in the Midwest to go to Congress in the newly created 3rd District.

She said she will be the only currently-elected member of Congress who has mixed citizenship status in her household. That is because her husband is a DACA recipient.

She also said her mother took great risk to ensure Ramirez was born an American citizen.

"A woman pregnant with her firstborn crossed that border and nearly drowned so that her firstborn can be born in this country - me," Rep. Ramirez said. "And she now goes to Congress. It's emotional and it's real."

Ramirez, 39, also shared her hopes to grow her family. She said that in addition to immigration reform, healthcare access and protecting women's rights are priorities for her as she represents the increasingly diverse district that includes parts of the city and suburbs.

"Last night, we shattered a thick glass ceiling and it's my responsibility to create a place for all of us," she said.

Ramirez plans to have offices in West Chicago and Chicago. And while those plans are in the works, she said she is taking the day to savor the significance of her win because on Friday, Ramirez leaves for D.C. to prepare for Congressional orientation on Monday.