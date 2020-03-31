Coronavirus Illinois testing: Abbott Laboratories prepares to roll out COVID-19 test

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new COVID19 test that provides results in five minutes is set to roll out soon as Illinois-based Abbott Labs expected to deliver 50,000 tests per-day.
President Donald Trump did a show-and-tell of the COVID-19 testing machine made by Abbott Labs in Lake Bluff. Abbott received emergency approval for the machine last week,
The test delivers positive results from the coronavirus in as little as five minutes. The new test will accelerate the process across the country.
"A point of care test is a test that gives you a result where you're getting care," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. "Just like tests for flu or strep, where you go to the doctors, you get the test done, you can get an answer within minutes having this test done."
Governor Pritzker says because of federal red tape, the state has limited testing.
At the drive-thru testing site in the 6900-block of Forest Preserve Drive, patients, aged 60 years or over feeling symptoms can get tested on the spot by the Illinois National Guard. Healthcare workers and first responders can come and get tested as well, but there are only 250 test a day.
The testing site officially opens up at 9 a.m. and goes until they run out of tests.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
