US Rep. Kinzinger reveals over a dozen threatening messages sent to Republican amid Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday, one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, released audio of graphic death threats called into his office."I guess I can't say a whole lot more other than I hope you naturally die as quickly as (expletive) possible," one said.Kinzinger shared a compilation of threatening messages his office has received in response to his work on the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol."We know where your family is, and we're going to get you you little (expletive)," another said."Gonna get your wife. Gonna get your kids," one threat said.Kinzinger is father to a baby born earlier this year.The audio posted to his Twitter account includes more than a dozen messages."We know where you live. We're coming to your house. We're going to get you, boy," one recording said.Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are the only Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee."We're going to get you -- coming to your house, son. Going to get you and Liz Cheney. Ha ha ha," another recording said.In response, Kinzinger said, "Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows."The committee's next public hearing will be Tuesday, and will focus on the white nationalist groups who took part in the riot.While the hearings in Washington are expected to wrap up this month, a criminal investigation in Georgia, looking into election interference, now appears to be ramping up.A grand jury has issued subpoenas to seven advisers and allies of former President Donald Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham.Cleta Mitchell was also subpoenaed. She was on the infamous call with Georgia's secretary of state when Trump said he needed to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.Legal experts said Trump's call may have violated multiple state election laws.Trump denies any wrongdoing.The grand jury in Georgia cannot issue indictments. It can only make recommendations to prosecutors, who will then decide whether to pursue charges.