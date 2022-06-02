Mayor Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker to join in opening AIDS Garden Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker are among those who will be on-hand for the ribbon cutting for the long-awaited AIDS Garden Chicago Thursday.The peaceful retreat will be on the lakefront just south of Belmont Harbor.It's called a "park with purpose," and on Thursday morning, Pritzker and Lightfoot plan to open AIDS Garden Chicago.They will be joined by other state and leaders to launch Pride month in the area.This spot is the city's first public monument to memorialize the early days of Chicago's HIV epidemic and to honor those who continue to fight the disease.The first phase of this garden was complete in late 2019, and ground was officially broken last June. It's set to fully open on Thursday.The garden includes areas designed for reflection, education, honor and pride.The Chicago Parks Foundation continues the experience online by launching the AIDS Garden Story Archive, a digital quilt of personal shared experiences posted on the AIDS Garden Chicago website.Thursday's ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. near the Belmont Harbor marina.