AIDS

Mayor Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker to join in opening AIDS Garden Chicago

Site is city's 1st public monument to memorialize early days of Chicago's HIV, AIDS disease epidemic
By
EMBED <>More Videos

AIDS Garden Chicago to open near Belmont Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker are among those who will be on-hand for the ribbon cutting for the long-awaited AIDS Garden Chicago Thursday.

The peaceful retreat will be on the lakefront just south of Belmont Harbor.

It's called a "park with purpose," and on Thursday morning, Pritzker and Lightfoot plan to open AIDS Garden Chicago.

They will be joined by other state and leaders to launch Pride month in the area.

See more Pride Month coverage from ABC7 Chicago

This spot is the city's first public monument to memorialize the early days of Chicago's HIV epidemic and to honor those who continue to fight the disease.

The first phase of this garden was complete in late 2019, and ground was officially broken last June. It's set to fully open on Thursday.

The garden includes areas designed for reflection, education, honor and pride.

The Chicago Parks Foundation continues the experience online by launching the AIDS Garden Story Archive, a digital quilt of personal shared experiences posted on the AIDS Garden Chicago website.

Thursday's ribbon cutting will take place at 10 a.m. near the Belmont Harbor marina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagolakeviewhivlgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelori lightfootjb pritzkeraids
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS
Moderna launches trial for HIV vaccine that uses mRNA technology
ABC News correspondents, producers share stigma of living with HIV
HIV infections higher among gay and bisexual men of color: CDC
Tribute to 1st person cured of HIV unveiled
TOP STORIES
2 at large after Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
Crystal Lake mom denied challenge to conviction in son's beating death
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Anti-Semitic packets found in Wilmette driveways
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
Students walk out over safety after classmate made threatening drawing
Show More
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns an economic 'hurricane' is on the way
Chicago twins Floyd and Lloyd graduate high school
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday
Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom
3 women attacked by same man on CTA platforms, police say
More TOP STORIES News