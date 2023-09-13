The trial for two former caseworkers involved in the A.J. Freund case continues Wednesday.

AJ Freund case: Testimony to continue for 3rd day in trial of ex-DCFS workers

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- The trial for two former caseworkers involved in the A.J. Freund case will continue Wednesday.

A.J. Freund's tortured life was cut short more than four years ago, when his mother, JoAnn Cunningham, beat him to death and his father, Andrew Freund, tried to cover it up.

McHenry County prosecutors maintain Department of Children and Family Services case workers should have stepped in months earlier and could've saved his life.

Retired supervisor Caruso Eco testified on Tuesday that the two former employees violated policy in their handling of A.J.'s case.

Former DCFS case worker Carlos Acosta and former supervisor Andrew Polovin were each with the agency for about 25 years. They were let go after an inspector general's report found they ignored warning signs in A.J.'s case.

Activist Tracy Kotzman has attended every court hearing and organized community support to remember A.J.

"I feel like the child was failed. He should have been saved, and he was not," Kotzman said.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally is personally prosecuting this case. The county had to bring in an outside judge, George Strickland, from Lake County to hear the case.

Defense attorneys maintain hindsight is 20/20, and the two had no way of knowing A.J. was in danger. DCFS updated some of its policies after A.J.'s death.

"A.J. saved other children. This case has saved other children," Kotzman said.

The police officer who said she responded to a call from A.J.'s mother several months before his death testified on Monday.

The trial is expected to last one week.