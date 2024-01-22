University of Illinois police investigating after 18-year-old student found dead on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WLS) -- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign police are investigating after an 18-year-old student was found dead on campus over the weekend.

Akul Dhawan's roommate called police to report him missing just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. The roommate said he had not seen Dhawan for about an hour and could not reach him via phone.

Police said a university employee later found Dhawan dead on the back porch of a building in the 1200 block of West Nevada Street around 11 a.m.

Preliminary information suggests that there was no foul play involved, and the death is initially believed to be accidental, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.