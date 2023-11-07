Chicago Alderwoman Emma Mitts to make statement after incident with Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

Alderwoman Emma Mitts is expected to make a public statement at Tuesday's City Council meeting after an incident with Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Ramirez-Rosa allegedly tried to block Ald. Emma Mitts from entering floor, threatened 2 other alders not to do their jobs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderwoman Emma Mitts is expected to make her first public statement about what happened last week that led to Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa to step down from his leadership roles.

Alderman Ramirez-Rosa is also expected to publicly apologize at Tuesday's City Council meeting. .

Ramirez-Rosa is accused of bullying council colleagues and even physically blocking Alderwoman Mitts from entering last week's chaotic special council meeting.

Ramirez-Rosa has stepped down from his role as the mayor's floor leader and his committee chair position.

Some Chicagoans are calling for him to be re-instated, while others are calling for him to resign altogether.

Alderman Ray Lopez said he watched the incident happened and intervened.

"Carlos was holding Emma back and using his body to block her from getting around him to get in the doorway," Lopez said. "I physically had to put my body into his, leaning into him so that he could no longer move to keep blocking her so that she could make her way to the chamber to make for the 26th vote.

Ramirez-Rosa denies those allegations, but issued a statement, apologizing, saying, "I feel awful about everything that happened. I have reached out to my colleagues to apologize directly and seek to make amends. I made mistakes, and I learned valuable lessons. I take full responsibility for what I've done."

Tuesday's council meeting starts at 11 a.m. After the meeting, Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to take questions.