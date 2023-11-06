Chicago Alderman Ramirez-Rosa stepping down as floor leader, committee chair after alleged bullying

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus has called for Ald. Ramirez-Rosa to step down as floor leader after he allegedly bullied Ald. Emma Mitts during a city council meeting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council floor leader is stepping down from the position and resigning as chair of the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards, after being accused of bullying a colleague during a meeting on the city's migrant crisis.

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, of the 35th Ward, announced the resignations would be effective Dec. 1.

City leaders said Ramirez-Rosa allegedly "bullied and manhandled" 37th Ward Alderwoman Emma Mitts before a heated vote relating to Chicago's sanctuary city status on Thursday.

The alleged incident happened during Thursday's City Council meeting. The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus said Ramirez-Rosa physically tried to restrain Mitts, who is the longest serving woman in the council, from entering the voting floor.

Ramirez-Rosa issued a statement Monday morning that said:

"Much has been reported about last week's incidents at a special meeting of the Chicago City Council. Tensions were high at a chaotic meeting, and I let that get the best of me, leading me to act in a way unbecoming of a leader. I sincerely apologize to my colleague, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, for the disrespectful interaction outside of Council Chambers. I also apologize to other colleagues who I have heard also felt disrespected and harmed by my actions - Alderpeople Lee, Cardona, and Taliaferro.



"I feel awful about everything that happened. I have reached out to my colleagues to apologize directly and seek to make amends. I made mistakes, and I learned valuable lessons. I take full responsibility for what I've done.



"Our Chicago City Council does important work and, even when we strongly disagree on policy or approach, it is critical that we show each other respect. The people of Chicago deserve nothing less and have every right to demand that of us.



"Because the position of Floor Leader especially requires the confidence of our colleagues, and because through my actions I lost that confidence, I have informed the mayor that I will be stepping down from that position. Furthermore, I am resigning as Chair of the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards effective December 1st, to allow time for an effective transition.



"I cannot take away the mistakes I made last week. But I hope to be able to rebuild the trust we have in each other as we move forward as a Council that addresses the important issues impacting Chicago."

Mitts has said she is encouraged by her colleagues' support, and will have more to say about the incident on Monday.

