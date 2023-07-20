Longtime Algonquin school employee accused of distributing child porn

Algonquin police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office searched Donald Peters' Cary home. Now he's facing several charges.

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban school employee is out of a job and charged with various crimes, including child pornography.

The man worked at a school in Algonquin.

The now former attendance secretary is free after posting bond.

And while a spokesperson for Westfield Community School said he has been placed on administrative leave, his name and photograph have been removed from the school's website.

Donald Peters, 34, was, until Tuesday, the attendance secretary at Algonquin's Westfield Community School. He now stands accused of, among other things, soliciting and distributing child pornography.

Peters was arrested on Tuesday after Algonquin police said they executed a search warrant on his northwest suburban Cary home. The search was done in conjunction with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, who use specially trained K-9's to sniff out electronics.

SEE ALSO: St. Charles police, Kane County state's attorney charge 5 with human trafficking felonies

And while it's not clear how much contact Peters would have had with students at the K to 8 school, it was enough that police say "he may have solicited students for their social media accounts."

Additional charges against him include intimidation, cyberstalking and electronic harassment.

A longtime employee of Algonquin's District 300, Peters first started working with the district in 2007, serving in various custodian positions until 2016, when he took the attendance secretary position at Westfield.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed his employment record Thursday, but did not provide much additional information.

"Mr. Peters has been placed on administrative leave. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district cannot provide further comment at this time," the district said in a statement.

Police said school officials are cooperating with the investigation, and urge anyone who might have additional information regarding the case to contact them.