Quick Tip

Amazon Prime Day deals, savings tips from shopping experts

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for the best deals, savings for Amazon Prime Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amazon Prime Day is coming up and we've got some tips to help you navigate the deals and savings with help from shopping experts.

As you may know, you must be a Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, which is actually a two day event on June 21-22.

According to shopping experts at the website and blog RetailMeNot, the best deals will be found if you look for TVs, laptops, appliances, and beauty products.

You'll also find great deals on Amazon-branded products "Amazon Basics" and smart home devices like the Echo Dot.

Other businesses are also getting in on the savings action.

RetailMeNot is reminding people to not forget to check out other stores like Macy's, Best Buy and Kohls. Walmart also has its "Deals for Days" starting June 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonquick tipdealsi teamonline shopping
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Pandemic policy confusion as COVID restrictions lift
Car rental scams surge as demand skyrockets
Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes
Tips to watch your wallet as pandemic restrictions loosen
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
18 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
Buyers lining up to check out 'house from hell' listed for nearly $600K
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Cheer squad criticized for excluding student with Down syndrome from team photo
'Gordon Ramsay Burger' coming to former Chicago Walburgers location
Show More
Wildlife experts tracking black bear in southern Illinois
Wife of man killed by Honolulu police: 'If it was me, I'd still be alive'
Biden family dog Champ dies
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
More TOP STORIES News