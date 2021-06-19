CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amazon Prime Day is coming up and we've got some tips to help you navigate the deals and savings with help from shopping experts.
As you may know, you must be a Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, which is actually a two day event on June 21-22.
According to shopping experts at the website and blog RetailMeNot, the best deals will be found if you look for TVs, laptops, appliances, and beauty products.
You'll also find great deals on Amazon-branded products "Amazon Basics" and smart home devices like the Echo Dot.
Other businesses are also getting in on the savings action.
RetailMeNot is reminding people to not forget to check out other stores like Macy's, Best Buy and Kohls. Walmart also has its "Deals for Days" starting June 20.
Amazon Prime Day deals, savings tips from shopping experts
QUICK TIP
TOP STORIES
Show More